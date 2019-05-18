National champion Sourabh Verma added yet another international title to his trophy cabinet when he defeated Minoru Koga of Japan 21-17, 21-12 in the men’s singles final of the Slovenia International badminton tournament in Medvode on Sunday.

The top seeded Indian, who had to save two match points in the semi-finals against Denmark’s Karan Rajan Rajarajan, was a lot more assured in the summit clash as he managed to race to sizeable leads after the break in both the games in the 36 minute encounter.

However, it was heart break for Indian women’s doubles combination of Sanjana Santosh and Pooja Dhandu, who went down 21-14, 22-20 in the final against England’s Jenny Moore and Victoria Williams.