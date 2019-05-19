West Indies included all-rounders Dwayne Bravo in their 10-man list of reserve players for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup set to begin on May 30 in England.

Bravo, who announced his retirement from international cricket during October last year, last featured for the national team in September 2016. Meanwhile, the swashbuckling Pollard last played an ODI in April 2016.

Both the players featured in the final of the recently-concluded Indian Premier League season, where Pollard guided Mumbai Indians to a record fourth title.

The reserves will take part in a four-day camp along with the main 15-member squad, to be held in Southampton from May 19 to 23, that includes an additional warm-up game against Australia on May 22.

Two more players, Sunil Ambris and Raymon Reifer, also found a name in the reserve list. Ambris was named as a back-up for Evin Lewis, who recently recovered from a viral illness whereas pacer Reifer will further bolster the bowling attack.

“The choice of players in the reserve list is to really cover our bases and ensure we have a good balance in the pool of players that can be selected if replacements are required. We think the skill-set in this pool is strong, with a good blend of experience and upcoming young players who can be ready to contribute if and when required,” Robert Haynes, the interim chairman of selectors, said.

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave said the training camp and extra warm-up game will help the squad adjust better to English conditions, especially for the players who missed the ODI tri-series that clashed with the IPL.

“Due to the commitments and promises made, to both our players and the BCCI, this is the first time that our entire World Cup squad can get together since the IPL finished,” he said.

“We are confident that these additional five days of training and the extra warm-up game will mean that our players will be ready to perform at their best in our opening match against Pakistan on 31 May,” he added.