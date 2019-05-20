Finally, a title for Rafael Nadal this year.

Nadal beat his greatest rival Novak Djokovic 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 on Sunday to win a ninth Italian Open title and a record 34rd Masters, leaving his vanquished foe to label the Spaniard as “the number one favourite for Roland Garros”.

World number one Djokovic produced an error-strewn performance in his 54th meeting with second-ranked Nadal, who claimed the 81st title of his career.

It was Nadal’s first clay-court victory over the Serb since the 2014 French Open.

Nadal had earlier pulled out of Indian Wells with a knee injury and had not gotten past the semi-finals in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid.

But after lifting his first title of the season, the 32-year-old has returned to his best form ahead of Roland Garros.

With the win, Nadal also overtook Djokovic at the top of the list for most Masters wins and Twitter was elated to see the ‘King of Clay’ end his barren run.

And Twitter was happy that the Spaniard was back to his best.

Here are some of the reactions

Masters 1000 finals all-time



Nadal - 50 👏

Federer - 50

Djokovic - 48

Agassi - 22

Murray - 21

Sampras - 19

Becker - 11

Muster - 10

Kuerten - 10

Chang/Roddick/Edberg - 9



Bravo @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/fCnanepAie — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 18, 2019

What happen-ed in Monte Carlo: SF

What happen-ed in Barcelona: SF

What happen-ed in Madrid: SF



And here we are, Nadal is the champion in Rome.



d. Djokovic 6-0 4-6 6-1 #ibi19 — Jonathan Newman (@Tennis_Jon) May 19, 2019

Nadal has served four bagels in Rome.

Chardy - 🥯

Basilashvili - 🥯

Verdasco - 🥯

Djokovic - 🥯

Tsitsipas - NONE 😎😂 pic.twitter.com/dxdySIzJcS — Tennis Memes (@ATPWTAMemes) May 19, 2019

Nadal said after the first match in Barcelona, that was "a disaster" he came back at his hotel and thought about how to change this, "how to fix it inside me". Was a first turning point. — Carole Bouchard (@carole_bouchard) May 19, 2019

For a player who many said would retire early through injuries, this is an amazing achievement.



Nadal's longevity and consistency at the highest level.



(H/T to @TrentonJocz) pic.twitter.com/xwnxlGrmSE — Matthew Willis (@MattRacquet) May 19, 2019

Make no mistake. This is not about Djokovic being fatigued. It is about Rafael Nadal playing tennis at the highest level in the history of the sport. Do not let anyone spin a different narrative. And never ever doubt Rafa or Fernando. Retweet after the match to tell the world. — FernandoIsFernando (@VivaFernando) May 19, 2019

RAFAEL #NADAL 9️⃣🏆



Congrats champ! 👏🏻



6-0, 4-6, 6-1



All my respect and admiration for Rafa, he is a warrior and always gives the best of himself.



As an extra, it's incredible that in all his career, he has not broken any racket.



(Instagram: @InteBNLdItalia) pic.twitter.com/Gg0MUILTi3 — KDJE (@KDJE_tennis) May 19, 2019

I am in tears with joy😅Congratulations @RafaelNadal and my fellow #rafam



What happenED in Monte Carlo happenED



What happenED in Barcelona happenED



What happenED in Madrid happenED



And here we are, in ROME!



TItle happenED!

King is back, healthy and playing well — Elizabeth 🇩🇰 (@EBollerup) May 19, 2019

Congratulations @RafaelNadal on your victory in Rome. I’m heading to @RolandGarros in the coming weeks where I expect to see you defend for No.12. It’s hard to imagine anyone who could topple the King of Clay. — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) May 19, 2019

It took *29* tournaments, but Rafael Nadal is the first player to defend a title on the ATP Tour this season!#ibi19 — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) May 19, 2019

Massive records for Rafael Nadal with 9th Rome 🏆:

-Most consecutive years with an ATP title (breaks tie w/Federer)

-Record 20th win vs ATP World #1 (breaks tie w/Becker)

-Record 34th Masters

-First to win 25 Masters on one surface

-Oldest men's Rome champ in Open Era (was Laver) — Trenton Jocz (@TrentonJocz) May 19, 2019

