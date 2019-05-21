The Committee of Administrators (CoA) have announced the election timelines for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and its state associations, the apex cricket body communicated through a press release on Tuesday.

“Under the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the learned Amicus Curiae Shri PS Narasimha held extensive mediation meetings with various state associations of the BCCI and the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). Pursuant to these meetings, most state associations have agreed to implement the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court and become compliant to the reforms,” the release said.

The Amicus Curiae Shri PS Narasimha thus advised the CoA that the time was finally right to hold the long-impending elections.

Here is the detailed schedule with timelines and proposed actions: