Somerset won their first major trophy in 14 years as they beat Hampshire by six wickets in the final of English county cricket’s One-Day Cup at Lord’s on Saturday.

Fast bowler Jamie Overton took three for 48 as holders Hampshire were restricted to a below par 244 for eight in their 50 overs.

That never looked like being enough to deny Somerset for whom rising star Tom Banton made 69 before James Hildreth, a stalwart batsman for the southwest side, finished the job with 69 not out.

Saturday’s success could be the first leg of a possible domestic treble for Somerset and captain Tom Abell said: “It’s a vitally important win for us and now we want to go on and create a new legacy.

“At the start of the season we set out to win every competition. This is the first that was up for grabs and we’ve managed to do that.

“We were absolutely desperate to win, I’m not going to lie. I guess it does break the shackles a little bit.

“And hopefully now people will be talking about us as winners, and not runners-up.”

Hampshire were controversially denied the services of star batsman James Vince and spinner Liam Dawson after the pair were required by England for a World Cup warm-up match against Australia on Saturday that took place at the club’s Southampton headquarters.

But Sam Northeast, the Hampshire captain, refused to blame their absence for his side’s defeat.

“The schedule at times is unfair on everyone but we can’t make excuses,” he said.

Hampshire are currently second behind Somerset in the first-class County Championship, with their next four-day game against Yorkshire starting on Monday.

“The Championship’s got to be our focus now,” said Northeast.

“If we want to go on and win the Championship we’re going to have to turn up on Monday.”