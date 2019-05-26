Rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the French Open second round on Sunday with a comfortable straight-sets win over Maximilian Marterer on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 20-year-old sixth seed, a semi-finalist at the Australian Open earlier this year, brushed aside German Marterer 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4).

Tsitsipas raced into a 2-0 lead and edged a third-set tie-break to see off an opponent who reached the fourth round in Paris last year.

“It was a difficult first match... In the tie-break I managed to play like I did in the first two sets,” said Tsitsipas, who was playing on the Roland Garros show court for the first time. “These are the moments we’re practising for and dreaming of, I’m really happy to play here.”

Tsitsipas will next face either Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran or Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien as he looks to reach the third round for the first time.

Auger-Aliassime withdraws

Canada teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew from Roland Garros on Sunday, just a day after finishing runner-up to Benoit Paire in Lyon.

The 18-year-old was seeded 25 and had been due to face Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the first round on his maiden appearance in the main draw in Paris.

Organisers said that the young Canadian was suffering from a left thigh injury. His withdrawal but his spot in the first round draw has been taken by Spanish lucky loser Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Auger-Aliassime has yet to win a match at a Grand Slam.