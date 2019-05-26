India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran on Sunday suffered a one-sided defeat to Hugo Dellien in the opening round of the 2019 French Open.

Gunneswaran never got a foothold in the contest and went down 1-6, 3-6, 1-6 to his Bolivian opponent. Dellien, ranked 92 in the world, will need to sustain his level, or even take it up several notches as his next opponent is sixth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Gunneswaran was broken six times in the three sets as he struggled to find any kind of rhythm in his first main draw appearance at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year.

The match, played on Court 13, saw the 29-year-old make 34 unforced errors. Despite being ranked seven places below Gunneswaran in the ATP World Tour ranking, Dellien was by far the better player on the day as he hit 21 winners and five aces.