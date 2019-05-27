Australia were dealt a brief injury scare on Monday after top-order batsman Usman Khawaja limped off the field during their second and final World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka in Southampton.

But the management has moved quickly to allay fears, informing that he will be alright to bat in the second innings if needed. He walked out as captain Aaron Finch’s opening partner with Australia chasing 240.

Khawaja had left the field getting hit on his left knee, which appeared to be swollen. He was fielding at mid on and had to be escorted off the ground by the team doctor.

Monday’s injury scare came after Khawaja was forced to retire hurt during Australia’s unofficial warm-up game against West Indies last week. Khawaja sustained a blow on his jaw from Andre Russell while batting but scans later revealed that there was no break.

The left-handed batsman would now hope to be fit for Australia’s World Cup opener against Afghanistan on June.

The worry for Khawaja was the location of his injury as he had issues with his knees in the past. He had a surgery in 2014 first and then as recently as 2018, suffered a meniscal tear when he twisted his left knee during a warm-up fielding drill during Australia’s tour of UAE.

But the left-hander’s injury this time around is not serious as he accompanied his skipper after the innings break.