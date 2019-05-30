As far as the ICC World Cup goes, South Africa have always been a threat to all the other teams competing. A powerhouse in the One-Day International format ever since they made their debut in 1991, the Proteas have won 378 of the 610 matches they have played.

Despite all their promise, South Africa have failed to live up to expectations in World Cups. Their inability to reach the final, let alone win the title, has led to the dreaded C-word being associated with them. As harsh as this criticism may be, it isn’t unjustified.

“You can’t control history – I am a firm believer in that,” South African captain Faf du Plessis said at a World Cup captains’ press conference last week. “All you can try and focus on is what is ahead.”

Fortunately or unfortunately for South Africa, they aren’t being counted as one of the favourites this time around. They won 16 of the 21 ODIs they played in the last 12 months, but the might of India, Australia and hosts England has left the four-time semi-finalists in the shadows.

The Proteas are in decent form heading into the mega event, which kicks off with a clash between them and England. They defeated Sri Lanka by 87 runs in their first warm-up game a few days ago, before the next one against West Indies was called off due to rain.

The expectations from South Africa in this edition of the World Cup are relatively low, Du Plessis will hope his team can make the most of yet another opportunity.

History at the World Cup

The first time South Africa participated in the World Cup was the fifth time the marquee 50-over event was being played. In their very first match, they beat defending champions Australia. It was a big statement, the cricketing world knew that the men in green meant business.

In that edition, in 1992, South Africa managed to reach the semi-final where they lost to England. It was a promising debut but also one that served an ominous sign for things to come. In the seven World Cups they’ve participated in so far, the Proteas have reached the knockout stage six times. Ironically, the only time they got eliminated in the league stage was in 2003, when the tournament was held at their home.

The worrying aspect about South Africa’s World Cup performances is obvious – they simply can’t find a way to play to their potential in knockout matches. None of the six knockout games they’ve played at World Cups was a final. They’ve always shown promise in league games, but bowed out even before reaching the last hurdle. This is a testament to the fact that their downfall has more to do with their mindset rather than the skill they possess.

South Africa's history at the World Cups Edition Played-Won-Lost-Tied Summary 1992 P: 9, W: 5, L: 4 Lost in the semi-final to England. In their very first World Cup match, the Proteas beat defending champions Australia. 1996 P: 6, W: 5, L: 1 Lost in the quarter-final to West Indies. Disappointing result as they were unbeaten in the group stage. 1999 P: 9, W: 6, L: 2, T: 1 Lost in the semi-final to Australia after the match ended in a tie. That edition where Gibbs famously dropped Waugh, and Donald ran himself out. 2003 P: 6, W: 3, L: 2, T: 1 Knocked out in the group stage. Disastrous campaign in their first home World Cup. 2007 P: 10, W: 6, L: 4 Lost in the semi-final to Australia. Another loss to their arch rivals, this time after getting bowled out for just 149. 2011 P: 7, W: 5, L: 2 Lost in the quarter-final to New Zealand. Another batting collapse in a World Cup knock-out match. 2015 P: 8, W: 5, L: 3 Lost in the semi-final to New Zealand. The Kiwis win the game off the penultimate ball thanks to Grant Elliot.

Since the 2015 World Cup

South Africa have won 47 of the 74 ODIs they’ve played since the heartbreak against New Zealand at the 2015 World Cup. The biggest blow for them in this period has undoubtedly been the retirement of AB de Villiers. The middle-order great, who at 35 looked in fine touch during this year’s Indian Premier League, bowed out from international cricket in May last year. His absence has left a a gaping hole in South Africa’s batting order.

Du Plessis, Hashim Amla and JP Duminy remain the most experienced batsmen in the Proteas lineup. In the last four years, Du Plessis and Amla have been the second and third highest run-scorers for the team. That list is led by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who boasts of an impressive average of 50.35 in this period.

The trio will have to do the heavy lifting in the batting department for South Africa in this World Cup. In Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen, the team has promising talent, but not enough to inspire confidence for a title challenge.

As far as the bowling department is concerned, it is surely South Africa’s strength. They have two of the world’s best in Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada. The fast-bowler and leg-spinner are ranked fourth and fifth respectively in the ICC ODI rankings for bowlers.

In the last year, the Proteas have also seen the rise of another young pacer – Andile Phehlukwayo. The right-arm quick is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in ODIs in the last year. Throw Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi and the great Dale Steyn into the mix and you have yourself a formidable bowling lineup.

Top five batsmen since the 2015 World Cup Player Matches [Innings] Runs [50s / 100s] Average / Strike-rate Quinton de Kock 62 [62] 2971 [16 / 8] 50.35 / 100.88 Faf du Plessis 60 [57] 2777 [17 / 7] 60.36 / 92.35 Hashim Amla 59 [59] 2218 [9 / 7] 39.60 / 87.49 AB de Villiers 41 [39] 1636 [7 / 5] 52.77 / 111.90 David Miller 49 [43] 1285 [4 / 3] 40.15 / 98.77

Top five bowlers since the 2015 World Cup Player Matches [Innings] Wickets [5-fors / 4-fors] Average / Strike-rate Kagiso Rabada 65 [65] 106 [1 / 6] 26.43 / 31.8 Imran Tahir 59 [59] 92 [2 / 1] 27.03 / 33.7 Andile Phehlukwayo 43 [42] 54 [0 / 3] 29.62 / 31.5 Lungi Ngidi 18 [18] 34 [0 / 2] 21.64 / 24.3 Dale Steyn 21 [21] 34 [0 / 0] 27.76 / 32.2

Keys to qualifying for the semi-finals

South Africa were dealt a heavy blow before the start of the World Cup with Steyn being ruled out of the all-important opener against England. The Proteas would’ve hoped to start the tournament with a bang by defeating the hosts, who’re being touted as the favourites, and Steyn’s absence will surely leave them handicapped.

For Du Plessis and Co to reach the semi-finals, it is imperative for their highly-rated bowling attack to remain consistent and their senior batsmen to take responsibility. If they can play to their strength – which is with the ball in hand – and back it up with steady performances with the bat, South Africa might have a shot at sneaking into the top four.

“Whether we come into this tournament as favourites or as underdogs, you still have to go out on the park and play cricket and perform to win a World Cup,” Du Plessis said during a pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday.

“We are a good cricket team. Our results have proven that. Cricket is a very important aspect of all of our lives, but it’s not everything – there’s a lot more bigger things than winning and losing games of cricket. And that, perhaps, has changed for me. The fact that I’m no longer desperate. I want to win cricket games but I don’t need to win them,” he added.

Irrespective of their captain’s new-found approach to the game, there’s no denying that South Africa are in for a dogfight in order to make the semi-finals. Pakistan, New Zealand and West Indies are the popular contenders for the fourth spot. South Africa will hope to fly under the radar and clinch it.

X-factor at CWC 19

Kagiso Rabada, arguably the best fast-bowler in the world at the moment – Reuters / Andrew Boyers

He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs in the last 12 months, but his economy-rate is the best among the top-five bowlers in this period. This is crucial considering the fact that 300 is often considered a below-par total in 50-over matches these days. Be it any format of the game, Rabada is arguably the best fast-bowler in the world at the moment.

This season of the IPL saw Delhi Capitals reach the playoffs after a gap of seven years. A major part of the reason for their success was the bowling of Rabada. His compatriot Tahir won the Purple Cap with 26 wickets, but the leg-spinner took 17 matches to get there. Rabada, on the other hand, finished as the second-highest wicket-taker [25] in just 12 matches.

The fast-bowler was in another league altogether right through IPL 2019. His pace, accuracy and levelheadedness makes him South Africa’s biggest weapon heading into the World Cup.

Squad

Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.