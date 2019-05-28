Dale Steyn has been ruled out of South Africa’s World Cup opener against England on Thursday.

The 35-year-old pacer injured his shoulder during the recent Indian Premier League and will not be risked at the Oval.

He is also unlikely to feature in their second match against Bangladesh at the same venue on Sunday, with the 5 June game against India being pegged for his return, according to the official Cricket World Cup site.

“He’s not quite ready yet, not far away but not ready,” said head coach Ottis Gibson.

“We think with a six-week tournament there’s no real need to force the issue just now. He won’t be available for the first game. We’ve still got 14 others so we’ll choose from them.”

Steyn has not bowled competitively since pulling out of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL campaign in late April, having played only two games there.

