Uttar Pradesh batsman Rinku Singh on Thursday was handed a three-month suspension by the Board of Cricket for Cricket in India for participating in an unauthorized T20 tournament in Abu Dhabi. The ban will come into effect from June 1, 2019.

Rinku has been withdrawn from the India ‘A’ squad set to play a multi-day game against Sri Lanka ‘A’ starting on Friday. Rinku, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League season, did not seek the BCCI’s permission for participating in the tournament, further violating their rules and regulations.

“As per the BCCI norms, a player registered with the board cannot play in any tournaments abroad without its permission.

The BCCI will not tolerate such violations in the future and strict actions will be taken if a player is found violating the BCCI rules and regulations,” the BCCI said in a statement.

The 21-year-old batsman has featured in 19 first-class and 24 List A games apart from making 47 T20 appearances.