Sarfaraz Ahmed said he was proud to wear the traditional outfit salwar kameez while visiting the Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth before the ICC World Cup opening ceremony on Wednesday. The Pakistan captain was trolled by some sections on Twitter for his decision to wear the traditional outfit instead of western wear like the other captains.

Sarfaraz wore a white salwar kameez with the official blazer in Pakistan colours while the other nine captain stuck to suits. While his call received applause from his country, there were many who trolled him for his choice of attire.

In the press conference before Pakistan’s World Cup opener against West Indies on Friday, he said that he was instructed by the board to wear the national outfit and represent the country’s culture.

“The salwar kameez is our national dress and I got instructions from the board to do all these things so I tried to promote our national dress. I felt very proud that the other captains were wearing suits but I was wearing national dress,” he was quoted as saying in a video posted on Twitter.

While few people trolled Sarfraz, he had a lot more support on social media for standing out. Here’s a look at some of the reactions.

Genuinely what a stupid tweet. It made me proud as a British Pakistani seeing #SarfarazAhmed wearing salwar kameez to meet the Queen. Nothing to be ashamed or embarrassed about whatsoever. https://t.co/8l9Yql51cu — Haroon Rashid (@iHaroonRashid) May 30, 2019

True class and brilliance shown by our captain #SarfarazAhmed by proudly representing our culture on an international platform. #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/rYeNkJdkYm — Abdullah Asad (@mabdullahasad) May 30, 2019

What do you feel when you see your big brother standing proudly behind the Queen in national attire? Immense Pride.

No matter what the world says we will always believe in you and your hardwork. @SarfarazA_54 #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/vV7WlDoFnd — Ahsan Ahmed (@AhsanAhmed90) May 29, 2019