Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar backed Australia opener David Warner, Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan and England pacer Jofra Archer to be among the game-changers in during the World Cup.

Tendulkar’s suggestion for the Afghan star is to “set attacking fields” and treat the 50-over game like a “Test match”.

“I think he’s [Rashid] going to be instrumental in creating those upsets in this tournament. If I have to tell him something, I would say, ‘Look, treat this like a Test match,” Tendulkar said on his commentary debut on Star Sports.

“Because even in the T20 format, you’ve been able to pick wickets because the batters have not read what you’ve done with your wrist. And you do that, back yourself, have an attacking field, and challenge batters to hit over mid-on and mid-off.’”

Tendulkar wants Khan to challenge batsmen with a deep mid-wicket fielder. “Of course, deep mid-wicket has to be there in today’s format. But I would say challenge the batters and you won’t disappoint the Afghanistan fans.”

For Tendulkar, Warner’s peak fitness during IPL was key to his stellar show. He said: “I saw him [Warner] in the IPL and he made a huge statement there. He looked hungry, determined, focussed and fitter. Warner was anyway fit, but he looked unbelievably fit [in the IPL]. In extreme conditions, he pushed himself and ran hard. He looks determined so I think he’s the batter to watch out for.”

Archer’s ability to bowl brilliant deliveries in crunch situations has impressed Tendulkar. The tearaway pacer was instrumental in England defeating South Africa in the World Cup opener at The Oval. “I am looking forward to Jofra Archer bowling for England because I know, in crunch moments, England are always going to look at Jofra Archer to bowl those tight overs. Or if you need a breakthrough, you need Jofra Archer to come and give that breakthrough.”