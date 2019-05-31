India’s mixed doubles challenge at the French Open came to an end on Thursday after Divij Sharan and Japanse partner Shuko Aoyama were beaten 6-3, 2-6, 10-7 by Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and Santiago Gonzalez of Mexico.

Sharan was the only Indian in contention for mixed doubles after Rohan Bopanna and Czech Republic’s Lucie Hradecka suffered straight-sets defeat to top seeds Nicole Melichar of US and Brazil’s Bruno Soares earlier on Wednesday.

But despite the losses, the duo is still in the race for the men’s doubles as they compete in their respective second round matches on Friday. Divij Sharan and Brazilian partner Marcelo Demoliner, who earlier registered a gritty win against Marton Fucsovics and Roberth Lindstedt will face eighth seeds and Australian Open runners-up, Henri Kontinen of Finland and John Peers of Australia later in the day.

Meanwhile, Bopanna and Romanian Marius Copil, who defeated sixth seeds Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus in the opening round on Tuesday will square off Benjamin Bonzi and Antoine Hoang of France.

Leander Paes who has partnered with Frenchman Benoit Paire is set to play Britain’s Dominic Inglot and Martin Klizan of Sovakia, in the men’s doubles first round.