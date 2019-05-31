Pakistan vs West Indies, World Cup 2019 live: Windies win toss, opt to field first
Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co face an uphill task against a resurgent Windies side in their opening match on Friday.
Catch the live updates of the World Cup match between West Indies and Pakistan at Trent Bridge here.
Live updates
Pakistan 1/0 in 1 Over
Fine over. Wide to start proceedings. Cottrell gets a bit of shape in the third ball of the over and follows that up with another jaffa in the fifth ball of the over, Imam is forced to take rearguard action. The over ends with a yorker.
Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq make their way to the crease. Imam to take strike. Sheldon Cottrell has the ball in his hand.
2:50 pm: The national anthems are underway
2:40 pm: Pakistan have won just nine of out of the 32 ODIs they have they have played since their Champions Trophy win. In their last 11 matches, they have lost 10.
Teams
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(w), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas
“Would have liked to field first as well,” says Sarfaraz Ahmed. Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz are in for Pakistan.
“I don’t think conditions are going to change much. We had a good camp and two decent warm-up matches. Evin Lewis and Shannon Gabriel are not fit. We’ve left out Allen and Roach.”
TOSS: West Indies have won the toss and opt to field
West Indies vs Pakistan, the unpredictables vs the unpredictables... on their day, they can beat any side but the bigger question will always be whether it is their day or not.
Pakistan will be looking to channel the same spirit that won them the Champions Trophy.
West Indies and Pakistan are not favourites for this year’s World Cup but with an unpredictability factor both sides possess enough talent in their ranks and are capable of beating the bigger teams. Hoping to build on their 2017 Champions Trophy success in England two years ago, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co face an uphill task against a resurgent Windies side in their opening match.
Leading to the quadrennial event, Pakistan have lost their previous ten one-day internationals that comprised of a 5-0 whitewash by Australia in UAE and 4-0 thrashing by England. The loss against outsiders Afghanistan further piled misery to their woes.
Pakistan have come out on top in only three out of 10 World Cup matches against the two-time world champions. Windies, packed with power-hitters in the squad and a vibrant squad will be raring to start their campaign on a bright note.