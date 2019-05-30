The 2019 World Cup goes back to a round-robin format (in which each team plays against all other teams in turn) - last used in the 1992 World Cup - with 10 teams taking part.

Every team plays each other once before the top four teams advance to the semi-finals. The net run-rate might play a crucial role in deciding which teams make it to the knock-out round.

Points Table

Team Matches, Wins, Losses Net run-rate Points
England 1,1,0 +2.080 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0
India 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0
South Africa 1,0,1 -2.080 0