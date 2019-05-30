The 2019 World Cup goes back to a round-robin format (in which each team plays against all other teams in turn) - last used in the 1992 World Cup - with 10 teams taking part.
Every team plays each other once before the top four teams advance to the semi-finals. The net run-rate might play a crucial role in deciding which teams make it to the knock-out round.
Points Table
|Team
|Matches, Wins, Losses
|Net run-rate
|Points
|England
|1,1,0
|+2.080
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|0
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1,0,1
|-2.080
|0