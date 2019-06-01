World Cup 2019, Australia vs Afghanistan live: Afghans steady ship after losing openers early
Live updates from match four of the World Cup.
Live updates
Afghanistan: 45/2 after 11 overs – Rahmat Shah 26 (37), Hashmatullah Shahidi 14 (25)
Hashmatullah Shahidi gets a move on! The left-hander walks out and cuts one from Nathan Coulter-Nile to the fence. He follows that up with another boundary, albeit a streaky one. He goes hard for a pull but only manages a top edge which goes over the ‘keeper for four. Eight runs come from that over.
Afghanistan: 37/2 after 10 overs – Rahmat Shah 26 (37), Hashmatullah Shahidi 6 (19)
Four! A welcome boundary for Afghanistan as Rahmat Shah pulls one to the fence. Stoinis pitches it short but lacks pace, Rahmat latches on to it in a flash and gets four.
That’s the end of the powerplay. Australia came out all guns blazing and removed the openers, but Afghanistan have done well to steady the ship. The third wicket partnership has added 32 runs.
Afghanistan: 33/2 after 9 overs – Rahmat Shah 22 (31), Hashmatullah Shahidi 6 (19)
Good second over from Nathan Coulter-Nile, just a single from it. The Australian pacers have been disciplined so far, keeping it stump-to-stump and not allowing the Afghan batsmen to free their arms. Bowling change from Aaron Finch as Marcus Stoinis is coming on to have a bowl.
Afghanistan: 32/2 after 8 overs – Rahmat Shah 21 (27), Hashmatullah Shahidi 6 (17)
Just a wide and a single from that Cummins over. He has figures of 1/15 from 4 overs at the moment. Shahidi seems content blocking the ball and seeing off Cummins. Not a bad strategy. There’s plenty of movement for the quicks off the pitch.
Afghanistan: 30/2 after 7 overs – Rahmat Shah 20 (25), Hashmatullah Shahidi 6 (13)
Beautiful shot from Rahmat Shah! Nathan Coulter-Nile comes into the attack and darts one in to Rahmat’s pads. The right-hander maintains his balance and flicks it past mid-wicket for four. He has hogged most of the strike in the last over. Shahidi gets strike on the last couple of deliveries and defends them well.
Afghanistan: 23/2 after 6 overs – Rahmat Shah 15 (22), Hashmatullah Shahidi 6 (10)
Four! Cummins bowls a bumper and Rahmat pulls it over square-leg for four. A well-controlled shot from the right-hander, considering there was a wide-ish fine-leg in place. But Cummins is running in hard at the moment, the right-arm quick is hovering around the 90 mph mark.
Afghanistan: 19/2 after 5 overs – Rahmat Shah 11 (16), Hashmatullah Shahidi 6 (10)
Rahmat survives! Starc bangs one in and the right-hander tries to clip it off his hips. There’s a clear sound and the Aussies go up but the umpire doesn’t move. No DRS taken. Rahmat manages to flash his bat at the last ball and retain strike.
Afghanistan: 17/2 after 4 overs – Rahmat Shah 10 (12), Hashmatullah Shahidi 5 (8)
Another good over from Pat Cummins. Rahmat Shah manages to clip him for a couple off the first ball and get a boundary with an inside edge off the last, but the right-arm quick keeps a good line and keeps attacking. The wicket is green and the conditions overcast. This is going to be a tough afternoon for the Afghan batsmen.
Afghanistan: 11/2 after 3 overs
Shot! First boundary for Afghanistan and it comes from Shahidi’s bat. Starc pitches it full and wide, the left-hander leans in and drives it through covers. The Aussie pacer comes back and forces an outside edge but the ball falls short of the slip cordon. Starc is getting good movement in the air and off the pitch.
Afghanistan: 6/2 after 2 overs
Hashmatullah Shahidi has joined Rahmat Shah at the crease for Afghanistan. Pat Cummins follows up the good work done by Mitchell Starc in the first over and keeps things tight. The Afghans are going to have calm their nerves and get a grip on proceedings.
Afghanistan: 5/2 after 1.2 overs
WICKET! This turning into a nightmare for Afghanistan! This time Hazratullah Zazai throws his bat at a wide-ish delivery from Pat Cummins and gets a thick outside edge. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey takes a simple catch.
Hazratullah Zazai c Carey b Cummins 0 (2)
Afghanistan: 3/1 after 1 overs
Rahmat Shah is the new man at the crease for Afghanistan. The right-hander manages to pick up three through mid-wicket with a nice flick off the pads. But a tremendous start by Mitchell Starc and the Australians. They’ve gotten rid of the dangerous Mohammad Shahzad with no damage done.
Afghanistan: 0/1 after 0.3 overs
WICKET! What a start from Mitchell Starc! The left-arm pacer brings the first three balls back in to the right-handed Mohammad Shahzad, and the third delivery finds it’s way to the stumps. Shahzad played all over it. The defending champions have started with a bang!
Mohammad Shahzad b Mitchell Starc 0 (3)
6:00 pm: Right, we’re ready for the first ball in this fourth match of the 2019 ICC World Cup!
The umpires have taken their positions, so have the Australian fielders. Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai are opening the batting for Afghanistan, with the former taking strike first. Mitchell Starc, the player of the tournament in the last World Cup, has the new ball in hand for the Aussies. The conditions are a bit cloudy. Here we go!
5:56 pm: Both teams have taken the field. It’s time for the national anthems. First up, it’s Australia.
5:54 pm: The pitch at the County Ground in Bristol is green from end to end. Mel Jones and Wasim Akram reckon the bowlers are going to have a good time today. We aren’t far away from the first ball!
Afghanistan are competing in their second World Cup and come into the tournament with match-winners in their ranks. But their spinners, especially Rashid Khan, will have to do the heavy lifting if they are to cause an upset.
Read the Afghan team’s preview for the 2019 World Cup HERE
5:43 pm: Australia have had an uncharacteristic last couple of years. But away series victories against India and Pakistan in their last two ODI assignments, followed by the return of Steve Smith and David Warner, has brought the five-time world champions back in the fray.
Read the Australian team’s preview for the 2019 World Cup HERE
Afghan captain Gulbadin Naib at the toss:
“Looks a good wicket, flat as well and we have three spinners. We’re hoping to put a good score on the board. Yes, they are a champion side and we need to start well against them. Everyone knows about the spinners of Afghanistan, all of them are experience and skilled.”
Australian captain Aaron Finch at the toss:
“Looks a good wicket to put runs on the board. Not that hard on top and hopefully we can get some movement early on. Usman’s form over the last 14-15 games was too good to ignore. Really tough call but we had to make it. Lyon, Richardson and Behrendorff are the others missing out.”
Australia playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
Afghanistan playing XI: Mohammad Shahzad (w), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (c), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan.
5:34 pm: TOSS: Aaron Finch calls it wrong and Afghanistan elect to bat first!
The Australian captain says that he would’ve elected to bat first as well.
5:28 pm: We’re minutes away from the toss at the County Ground in Bristol.
Defending champions Australia got a major boost on Friday as David Warner was declared fit for today’s match.
Read HERE
5.25 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of the fourth match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. The first three matches have been rather disappointing in terms of witnessing an even contest. Can Afghanistan buck that trend and match up to the defending champions Australia?
Steve Smith and David Warner will seek redemption on the biggest stage as they re-launch their one-day international careers for Australia against Afghanistan at the World Cup on Saturday.
The star batsmen were both banned for a year for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal but they have found form on their return to the international set-up. Australia will be wary of the young Afghanistan side that have been quick learners in international cricket.
The Asians have already scored ODI wins over the likes of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and West Indies in their brief history, while also holding India to a tie in the Asia Cup last year.
Afghanistan beat neighbours Pakistan in the warm-up match prior to the World Cup, thus making sure they demand a certain level of respect from their opponents.
Australia and Afghanistan have met each other just twice in ODI history with the world champions winning both the games.
(With AFP inputs)