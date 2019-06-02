A first trophy in seven years for Liverpool, and a first win in seven finals for Jurgen Klopp.

The European Cup is heading back to Anfield for the sixth time after they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on Sunday.

Three weeks ago, the Reds were denied a first Premier League title in 30 years by Manchester City, despite losing just once and racking up 97 points. But they made up for that disappointment by winning the Champions League.

After losing the Europa League final in 2016 and last year’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, Liverpool seized their chance this time thanks to Mohamed Salah’s early penalty and Divock Origi’s late strike.

The stage was set for this match, only the second all-English final, but after all the hype and the stories of fans paying thousands for tickets for a game they simply could not miss, this was a strangely subdued affair.

Tottenham improved after the break, but Virgil van Dijk was immense for Liverpool and there was no way past Alisson, the Brazilian saving Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen late strikes.

It was left to Origi, one of the heroes of the stunning semi-final win over Barcelona, to wrap it up with three minutes left as he swept home inside the box.

Liverpool had won nothing at all since defeating Cardiff City on penalties in the League Cup final in 2012. A trophy, but not on the same level as this.

Here’s a look at more incredible stats from the Champions League final:

5 - Mohamed Salah is the fifth different African player to score in a Champions League/European Cup final after Rabah Madjer, Samuel Eto'o, Didier Drogba and Sadio Mane. Famous. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/k07Ib9sBHV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2019

Mohamed Salah has now scored in every round of the #UCL for Liverpool:



2017-18:

✅ Group stage

✅ Round of 16

✅ Quarter-final

✅ Semi-final



2018-19:

✅ Final



Never give up. pic.twitter.com/pw9EBBLCdp — Coral (@Coral) June 1, 2019

6 – Liverpool have won their sixth Champions League/European Cup trophy – twice as many as any other English team has won (Man Utd, 3). Speciality. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/zsK7NaS3Gs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2019

Champions League goals for Chelsea: 2

Champions League goals for Liverpool: 2

Champions League trophies: 2



Daniel Sturridge has made history. 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/h1qcWoQTEO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 2, 2019

35.4% - Liverpool (35.4%) have become the first side to win the Champions League final despite having less possession than the opposition since Jose Mourinho’s Inter Milan beat Bayern Munich in 2010, also in Madrid. Masterplan. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/cuydtDvbbQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2019

Since data was collected, no goalkeeper has made more saves in a Champions League final than Alisson Becker vs. Spurs.



Edwin van der Sar also managed eight in 2011 but conceded three goals in the process. 😏 pic.twitter.com/qqkRQkSbc0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 1, 2019

Harry Kane (red) and Roberto Firmino (blue) each had just 11 touches in the first half of the #UCLFinal; no player had fewer



For more match stats -- https://t.co/kIUnFcyNFc pic.twitter.com/xcTo3LX7Pz — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 1, 2019

0 - No opposition player has completed a dribble past Virgil van Dijk in any of his last 64 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool. Rock. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/VlviY2ohRH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2019

Jürgen Klopp is the fourth Liverpool manager to win the European Cup/Champions League:



🔴 Paisley

🔴 Fagan

🔴 Benítez

🔴 Klopp



T̶h̶i̶r̶d̶ Fourth time lucky. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/RXHvUcWZZh — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 2, 2019

Jürgen Klopp’s managerial record in finals:



🏆 2012 DFB-Pokal

❌ 2013 Champions League

❌ 2014 DFB-Pokal

❌ 2015 DFB-Pokal

❌ 2016 EFL Cup

❌ 2016 Europa League

❌ 2018 Champions League

🏆 2019 Champions League



The streak is OVER. pic.twitter.com/1LR6BuThKk — Coral (@Coral) June 1, 2019

14 - Tottenham Hotspur attempted as many shots after half-time as Liverpool in the entire Champions League final (14). Chase. pic.twitter.com/sopHSVNXFY — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) June 1, 2019

🔁 A sub has scored in 5 of the last 6 finals!



✨ Marcelo (2014)

✨ Carrasco (2016)

✨ Asensio (2017)

✨ Bale (2018)

✨ ORIGI 2019#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/9yj4CKDJtO — #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

11 – Harry Kane had just 11 touches during the first half of the Champions League final; fewer than any other Tottenham player. Phantom. #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/4K1NL0qx2v — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 1, 2019

Trent Alexander-Arnold was six years old when Liverpool won their fifth European Cup after the Miracle of Istanbul.



At 20 years old, wearing No.66, he played a major part in bringing home the sixth.#SixTimes pic.twitter.com/4EnZc62Pzk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 2, 2019

Six goalkeepers have kept a clean sheet in a Champions League final in the 21st century:



🇮🇹 Gianluigi Buffon (2003)

🇧🇷 Dida (2003)

🇵🇹 Vítor Baía (2004)

🇪🇸 Víctor Valdés (2009)

🇧🇷 Júlio César (2010)

🇧🇷 Alisson (2019)



50% of them by Brazilians. pic.twitter.com/3HcC2zDfre — Coral (@Coral) June 1, 2019

European Cup hall of fame 🏆



Real Madrid - 13

AC Milan - 7

LIVERPOOL - 6

Barcelona - 5

Bayern - 5#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/XLn1QWW2bl — #UCLfinal (@ChampionsLeague) June 1, 2019

Joel Matip made 14 clearances against Spurs, more than any other player in a #UCL knock-out game this season.



Get. Rid. 🧹 pic.twitter.com/difOnuNKzZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 1, 2019

(with AFP inputs)