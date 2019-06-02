A first trophy in seven years for Liverpool, and a first win in seven finals for Jurgen Klopp.
The European Cup is heading back to Anfield for the sixth time after they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final on Sunday.
Three weeks ago, the Reds were denied a first Premier League title in 30 years by Manchester City, despite losing just once and racking up 97 points. But they made up for that disappointment by winning the Champions League.
After losing the Europa League final in 2016 and last year’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, Liverpool seized their chance this time thanks to Mohamed Salah’s early penalty and Divock Origi’s late strike.
The stage was set for this match, only the second all-English final, but after all the hype and the stories of fans paying thousands for tickets for a game they simply could not miss, this was a strangely subdued affair.
Tottenham improved after the break, but Virgil van Dijk was immense for Liverpool and there was no way past Alisson, the Brazilian saving Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen late strikes.
It was left to Origi, one of the heroes of the stunning semi-final win over Barcelona, to wrap it up with three minutes left as he swept home inside the box.
Liverpool had won nothing at all since defeating Cardiff City on penalties in the League Cup final in 2012. A trophy, but not on the same level as this.
(with AFP inputs)