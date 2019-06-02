Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova raced into her first Grand Slam quarter-final at the French Open on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-0 thrashing of Latvian 12th seed Anastasija Sevastova.

The 19-year-old world No 38 dominated from start to finish as Sevastova made 24 unforced errors and managed just seven winners in the 59-minute encounter.

Vondrousova, one of three teenagers alongside Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek in the second week at Roland Garros, will face Croatian 31st seed Petra Martic in the last eight, who also reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final. Martic, who stunned second seed Karolina Pliskova, notched a 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win over Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi.

“She’s a great player but I played my best tennis today and I’m really happy,” said Vondrousova, who also reached the US Open fourth round last year and won the junior doubles in Paris four years ago.

“It was my first junior Grand Slam so I’m in love with this place and I’m enjoying playing here.”

Your first quarter-finalist, Marketa

Vondrousova 👏



The Czech blazes through Anastasija Sevastova 6-2 6-0 in 59 minutes.



🎾 https://t.co/EbUXJ9de33#RG19 pic.twitter.com/EcNd55syfp — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2019

Martic, 28, had lost all four of her previous last-16 matches at the Majors including twice in Paris.

“I have waited so long for this moment,” said Martic who now has a season-leading 15 wins on clay this year.

“It was full of emotions, we both struggled as we wanted it so bad. I tried to fight. It didn’t look good at times but I stayed in there and it paid off.”

On Sunday, she came back from 0-2 down in the both of the second and third sets to book a quarter-final against 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

It wasn’t pretty to watch as both players struggled in the 30-degree heat. There were a total of 12 breaks of serve and a combined 88 unforced errors.

With AFP inputs