India’s challenge at the French Open came to and end on Sunday as Rohan Bopanna and partner Marius Copil bowed out in the third round of the men’s doubles competition.

The Indo-Romanian duo conceded a one-game advantage before going down 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 (8-10) to the Serbian pair of Dusan Lajovic and Janko Tipsarevic. It was a hard-fought contest that lasted two hours and five minutes, with the final set tiebreak going down to the wire.

On Saturday, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Jessica Moore, who were playing as last moment alternates, lost their first round mixed doubles match to Chan Hao-ching and Oliver Marach 7-5, 4-6, 5-10. They took the first set against the sixth seeds

Meanwhile, Indian veteran Leander Paes also bowed out of the Grand Slam losing his second round men’s doubles match along with French partner Benoit Paire.

The Indo-French pair lost 0-6 6-4 3-6 to the third seeded Colombian duo of Robert Farah and Juan Cabal in the match that lasted an hour and 58 minutes.