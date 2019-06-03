Bangladesh stunned South Africa by 21 runs in the 2019 World Cup game at The Oval to inflict more misery on Faf du Plessis and Co who suffered their second straight loss having been trounced by England in the first game.

Bangladesh posted 330 for six – their highest-ever ODI total – as Mushfiqur Rahim (78) and Shakib Al Hasan (75) played key roles in their impressive batting display at The Oval.

The Proteas got off to a good start in their run chase but lost wickets at regular intervals. Mustafizur Rahman bagged three wickets to derail the South African reply as they eventually fell short by 21 runs.

Du Plessis’ men take on India in their next game on June 5 while Bangladesh face New Zealand on the same day.

