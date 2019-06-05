India are set to begin the Igor Stimac era with the King’s Cup in Thailand when they take on Curacao in the opener in Buriram on Wednesday.

The winner of the game will play either Thailand or Vietnam in the final on Saturday. However, all eyes will be on the team that Stimac picks in his first game in-charge which could have plenty of indications of how the team will play under the Croatian. For the players and fans alike, results might take a back seat at the Kings’ Cup as the tournament will all be about Stimac and understanding his footballing approach.

New faces

Stimac threw a few surprises when he picked the probables for the Kings’ Cup. The likes of Rahul Bheke and Michael Soosairaj who had been knocking on the national team door for a while were finally afforded an opportunity.

Eventually, six new faces made it to the final 23-man squad that saw ten changes from the AFC Asian Cup. Apart from Bheke and Soosairaj, goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Sahal Abdul and Amarjit Singh Kiyam are the players who made the Indian squad for the first time.

Squad changes (From AFC Asian Cup) Playing position INs OUTs Goalkeepers Kamaljit Singh (D) Vishal Kaith Defence Rahul Bheke (D), Adil Khan Narayan Das, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh Midfield Brandon Fernandes, Raynier Fernandes (D), Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul (D), Amarjit Singh Kiyam (D), Michael Soosairaj (D) Germanpreet Singh, Rowlin Borges, Ashique Kuruniyan, Halicharan Narzary Forward Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi (D) - Debut

Youth promoted

India’s Asian Cup squad (average age: 25.13 years) was the second-youngest in the competition, but Stimac’s first squad is even younger with an average age of 24.21 years.

The midfield has an average age of 22.63 years. This is largely down to Stimac’s additions. However, in defence he has brought in a few older faces in Bheke and Adil Khan.

The forward line has a good blend of youth and experience. Sunil Chhetri and Balwant Singh form the old guard, while Manvir Singh and Farukh Choudhary present the younger face. With Chhetri likely to play a deeper role, India could have a new-look strike force in Thailand.

Midfield-heavy squad

Stimac has picked just five defenders in his King’s Cup squad, two less than what India took to the UAE. He has made up the numbers in midfield going with 11 players. The number of forwards and goalkeepers has remained the same.

Kings’ Cup is a much shorter and less significant tournament compared to the Asian Cup which could have influenced Stimac’s lopsided selection. However, it does indicate the Croatian has already identified his core group of defenders. With just five defenders in Thailand, expect Stimac to put out his preferred backline straight away in the first game. Defenses need time to form an understanding and it seems Stimac wants his defenders to gel as early as possible.

In midfield, apart from the increase in numbers, there’s a drastic change in the type of midfielders selected by Stimac. The former Croatia boss has picked seven attacking midfielders in his squad that comprises 64% of the total number. At the Asian Cup, only 44% midfielders were out-and-out offensive players.

Possible formation and system

The high number of attacking midfielders in the squad hints at Stimac using a formation that will have more attack-minded players, unlike Stephen Constantine who often opted for work rate over attacking flair. Stimac seems to have ditched that approach from the word go with his squad boasting many flair players.

The Croatian might be looking to create a big pool of players who would fight for those attacking spots in the future, especially with Chhetri unlikely to stick around for too long.

“The coach has brought in his new system. We are playing more with the ball now – more of an attacking side of football. With the success we have had before, players are motivated. They believe they can do more. Everyone is hungry for more success,” Sandesh Jhingan said, fueling the possibilities of a change in the approach of the team under Stimac.

A 4-2-3-1 system with three attacking midfielders behind a lone striker is a possibility with Balwant Singh leading the line. Stimac may also opt for a 4-1-4-1 with either Chhetri or Balwant playing up top. It is unlikely that the Croatian will push the veteran Chhetri in the centre forward’s role, considering his lack of pace and an ability to create openings playing in a slightly deeper role.

If Chhetri does play in midfield, it is quite likely that India would play with a lone striker considering the favour the system enjoys among European coaches.

Stimac has a history of using bold tactical systems. With a limited yet versatile set of defenders at his disposal, the 51-year-old might spring a surprise by fielding a three-man defence.

He has enough wide players in the squad with the necessary attributes to play in the specialised wing-back roles the system demands. The ability of Bose and Bheke to play in positions across the defence gives Stimac the desired flexibility to play the system. However, Indian defenders’ lack of ability on the ball may prevent the Croatian from implementing such a radical change so immediately.

The King’s Cup will give a clue of what direction India will take under Stimac, at least in terms of playing philosophy. His first selection points to a youthful, attacking and flexible team that could be here to stay. Time will tell if it translates well onto the field.