Sri Lanka recovered from a batting collapse to beat Afghanistan by 34 runs in a rain-curtailed match in Cardiff on Tuesday.

The islanders got off to marvellous start having put in to bat by Afghanistan. Kusal Perera led the charge from the front helping himself to 78 runs off 81 balls. However, the opening batsman received little support from the other end and Sri Lanka wrapped up for 201 after a rain delay reduced the match to 41 over per side, Mohammad Nabi starred for Afghanistan with a spell of 4/30 in his nine overs.

Afghnaistan’s chase received early blows as they lost half their squad cheaply. However, a battling knock from Najibullah Zadran kept his team in the hunt.

In the end, Nuwan Pradeep’s incredible swing bowling was too hot to handle for Afghanistan who folded up for 152 chasing a revised target of 186.

