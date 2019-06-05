World Cup, India v South Africa live: Faf du Plessis opts to bat first; Bhuvi picked over Shami
Live updates from India’s first match of World Cup 2019.
Live updates
2:54 pm: We’re minutes away from live action in Southampton!
The teams have taken the field. It’s time for the national anthems. First up, it’s India.
2.51 pm:
- Since the 2017 Champions Trophy final defeat, Kuldeep Yadav has taken 87 wickets for India: in the last two years, no one comes close to him in that list. The second best? Yuzvendra Chahal with 66. Jasprit Bumrah is fifth on that list.
Top five bowlers since the 2015 World Cup
|Player
|Matches [Innings]
|Wickets [4-fors / 5-fors]
|Average / Strike-rate
|Kuldeep Yadav
|44 (42)
|87 (4/1)
|21.74 / 26.40
|Jasprit Bumrah
|49 (49)
|85 (4/1)
|22.15 / 29.40
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|41 (40)
|72 (1/2)
|24.61 / 30.10
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|60 (59)
|72 (2/1)
|34.97 / 39.40
|Hardik Pandya
|45 (44)
|44 (0/0)
|39.72 / 43.00
2.47 pm: Team news
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
South African playing XI: Quinton de Kock (w), Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi.
2.42 pm: His batting prowess peerless, captain Virat Kohli seeks immortality
Ten thousand-plus runs in quick time. A staggering ODI average of 59.57. 41 hundreds, within touching distance of Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time record. 25 centuries in run-chases. Walking out to bat, with the weight of these accomplishments behind him, he’s the batsman everyone would want to have on their side.
But, as Rahul Dravid, once said, “In Indian cricket, captains tend to be judged by their World Cup performances. The various good results before or after that don’t matter much.”
This, right here, is the real test for Virat Kohli’s captaincy.
Read more by Chetan Narula from England.
2.40 pm: A confirmation of India’s playing XI. Happy with the choices?
2.37 pm: India have picked both Kuldeep and Chahal, as Kohli talks about the impact the two had in the series in South Africa. Kedar is playing too. Full team news up next.
2.36 pm:
South African captain Faf du Plessis: Amla is back, Morris is still playing, and we’re bringing in an extra spinner. We didn’t have the ideal start, but we need to keep going. We need to win 6 games to get to the semis.
2.32 pm: South Africa have won the toss and will bat first.
2.29 pm: A look at the head-to-head. South Africa enjoy the historical edge but India have had the much better results recently, including a massive series win in the rainbow nation.
INDvSA head-to-head
|Matches played
|India won
|South Africa won
|Overall
|83 (N/R: 3)
|34
|46
|World Cup
|4
|1
|3
|ICC events (World Cup and Champions Trophy)
|8
|5
|3
2.27 pm: There was rain yesterday in Southampton that forced the optional practice session to be cancelled but the skies look great today. Hopefully a full game today.
2.24 pm: India managed to end a long wait for a win against South Africa at the World Cup in 2015.
IND v SA at World Cups
|Edition
|Result
|Scores
|1992, Adelaide
|South Africa won by 6 wickets
|India: 180/6 (30 overs)SA: 181/4 (29.1 overs)
|1999, Hove
|South Africa won by 4 wickets
|India: 253/5 SA: 254/6 (47.2 overs)
|2011, Nagpur
|South Africa won by 3 wickets
|India: 296/10 SA: 300/7 (49.4 overs)
|2015, Melbourne
|India won by 130 runs
|India: 307/7SA: 177 (40.2 overs)
2.20 pm: Of the few concerns surrounding a settled Indian team ahead of their World Cup opener is the form of Kuldeep Yadav. Considered to be India’s biggest wicket-taking weapon, going by the numbers of the last couple of years, the wrist-spinnner’s lack of confidence was a worry.
But the Indian captain Kohli lent his weight behind under-fire Kuldeep ahead of their World Cup opener against South Africa on Wednesday.
Read more about what he had to say here.
2.14 pm: Like we can see in the photo below, the pitch looks like a good batting track. Shaun Pollock says there is a good grass covering, but its white grass, not the type that would aid seam bowling. There are a few grassy patches and some bare patches. He reckons it could be a two-paced surface. The ball might stop and misbehave a little bit.
2.11 pm: A first look at the pitch.
2.07 pm: Ahead of India’s 12th campaign, we take a look at the colourful history of the two-time world champions.
From underdog champions in 1983 to having to forfeit a semi-final at home because of rowdy crowd in 1996, from the crushing final loss in 2003 to becoming the first team to lift the trophy at home in 2011, there is no shortage of drama whenever India play at the marquee event.
In between 1983 and 2011, India has seen the best of World Cup cricket, especially when a certain Sachin Tendulkar played, and the worst of losses that actually prompted the entire World Cup format to change. The team has reached the semi-finals thrice (1987, 1996 and 2015) and have been knocked out in the Group stage four times (1975, 1979, 1992 and 2007), to go with the two titles.
Read more here.
2.05 pm: It’s here, folks. India’s first match of the World Cup 2019. How excited are you?Incidentally, it is South Africa’s third match, having lost to England and to Bangladesh.
India team preview: Virat Kohli will begin his important assignment as captain of the Indian cricket team when he and his men face a depleted South Africa in their ICC World Cup 2019 opener on Wednesday. Two years of investment has gone into building a potent ODI squad, something that started right after the 2017 Champions Trophy final loss. Read more