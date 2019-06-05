World Cup, Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live: Black Caps win toss, opt to field
New Zealand thumped Sri Lanka by 10 wickets while Bangladesh stunned South Africa at the Oval.
Catch the live updates of the World Cup match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand here
Live updates
5:42 pm: As expected, there is a big Bangladesh contingent that has turned up to support their team. They have every reason to be optimistic. Remember, they have a good record against New Zealand in recent years.
Lineups
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, De Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Ferguson, Boult.
5:38 pm: Kane Williamson says: It’s a fresh surface and we would like to see if we can get something out of it. It was a good performance but we need to move on to the next opposition, next venue and prepare according to that. It’s a new day, we need to get back to our plans and keep performing to our best abilities. The break has been nice.
5:35 pm: New Zealand have won the TOSS and Kane Williamson opts to field first. No changes for either side from their respective opening games.
It’s a double-header day today and New Zealand face Bangladesh at the Oval in what will be the second match of the day. Mashrafe Mortaza’s side outclassed the South Africans at the same venue by 21 runs.
New Zealand, meanwhile, were at their brilliant best against a hapless Sri Lankan side at Cardiff. Their bowlers were on song and their batsmen – openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro – made short work of the target. For the Bangladeshis, the spinners will play a big role. They have plenty of experience in their ranks but it was their slower bowlers who stood out in the previous game.
If it’s a seam-friendly wicket, there is little doubt that New Zealand will have the edge. Trent Boult has been in sparkling form and Matt Henry had a solid outing in the last game. Let’s hope we have a good contest on the cards.