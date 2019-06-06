Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century as India made a comfortable start to their World Cup campaign with a six-wicket win over South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday that dealt a fresh blow to the Proteas’ tournament hopes.
Chasing a modest 228, India cruised to victory on the back of Sharma’s 122 not out as they won with 15 balls to spare and live up to their tag as one of the favourites for the showpiece event.
Sharma, who survived a dropped catch on one by South Africa captain Faf du Plessis at second slip, anchored India’s chase in a measured fashion.
“I couldn’t play my natural game, you have to see what the ball was doing, certain shots I love to play I had to cut down and try to leave as many balls as possible,” said Sharma of his relatively sedate 144-ball knock.
