Brazilian football star Neymar will not play in the Copa America because of an injury to his right ankle during a friendly match between Brazil and Qatar, officials said on Thursday.

“Due to the seriousness of the injury, Neymar will neither be fit nor have time to recuperate sufficiently to participate” in the tournament to be held later this year, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation.

A distraught-looking Neymar was seen covering his face with his hands as he sat on the bench after hobbling from the field in the 20th minute at Brasilia’s Mane Garrincha Stadium.

A large icepack had been strapped to the Paris Saint-Germain striker’s lower right leg while two members of Brazil’s support staff carried him from the pitch.

The injury is a massive blow to the host nation’s hopes as they attempt to win South America’s continental championship for the first time since 2007.

The injury was just the latest twist in the soap opera surrounding Neymar, who has dominated headlines in Brazil since Saturday after a woman accused him of raping her in a Paris hotel. Neymar has strongly denied the allegations.