The International Cricket Council on Thursday asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India to have MS Dhoni remove an army insignia from his gloves, stating that it is against its regulations, PTI reported.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager – Strategic Communications, said that the apex body has requested the Indian cricket board to have the sign removed. India’s next game is against Australia on Sunday.

“It is against the regulations and we have requested it is removed,” Furlong said.

When asked if Dhoni, who is a Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the parachute regiment of Territorial Army, could be penalised for the breach of an ICC regulation, she added: “For first breach no, just a request to remove”.

During India’s opening World Cup fixture against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday, Dhoni’s gloves attracted special attention when the TV cameras zoomed in.

The regimental dagger insignia of the para forces was embossed on his green wicketkeeping gloves. There is a possibility that Dhoni may have worn these gloves with the dagger insignia earlier as well.