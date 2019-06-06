The Mumbai Cricket Association has “referred” the matter of a local player being allegedly approached to under-perform in the city’s T20 league to the Board of Control for Cricket in India, PTI reported.

The MCA discussed the issue during an ad-hoc committee meeting held at its headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday. “We have referred this matter to the Board and whatever help they want, we will provide them,” a member of the ad hoc committee was quoted as saying.

Giving the rationale behind referring the matter to the Board, the member stressed that MCA had no information whatsoever about the matter as nobody had approached it in writing.

“If the BCCI has to investigate the matter, that is up to them. And we will provide all the assistance,” the member added.

The ad-hoc committee comprises of CEO CS Naik, Unmesh Khanwilkar, Navin Shetty, Ganesh Iyer and Shahalam Shaikh. Earlier in the day, a senior MCA official had told PTI that BCCI had sought information on the case.

A member of the BCCI Anti Corruption Unit met a top MCA official in this regard. According to a media report, a Mumbai player who has played Ranji Trophy, was approached by a rival team’s owner to under-perform in the Mumbai T20 League semifinals.

The league, approved by the BCCI and conducted by the MCA, was held from May 14 to May 26. The official, however, had maintained that the MCA has got nothing in writing from any of the players or the franchisees and when it does, the information will be passed on to the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

BCCI’s ACU chief Ajit Singh said that he would investigate the case once MCA provides all the details. The matter could come up for discussion at the Committee of Administrators meeting on Friday.