Australia recovered from a top-order collapse to record a dramatic 15-run victory over West Indies at Trent Bridge to register their second-straight victory at the 2019 World Cup.

The Windies pacers wreaked havoc at the beginning and dismissed David Warner cheaply, But Steve Smith along with Nathan Coulter-Nile counter-attacked in style to deflate the West Indies attack.

Australia set a target of 289. The Windies suffered two early blows in their chase losing Chris Gayle early. Nicolas Pooran and Shai Hope resurrected the West Indian innings but the Australians stayed in the hunt with wickets at regular intervals.

In the end, West Indies crumbled under pressure as Mitchell Starc picked up a five-wicket haul to warp up the victory.

Here are the highlights of the game.