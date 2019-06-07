Defending champion Rafael Nadal powered past Roger Federer in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, claiming his first win over his old rival in five years to move within one victory of a record-extending 12th Roland Garros title.

The 33-year-old produced a masterful performance to get past Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the last four on Court Philippe Chatrier. The win extended his Roland Garros record over the Swiss master to 6-0 and the overall head-to-head to 24-15.

Neither the windy conditions nor his opponent’s competitive show fazed the ‘King of Clay’ as he powered on without dropping a set.

It will be Nadal’s 12th appearance in the championship match, which he has never lost before. In fact, this was his 92nd win at the Slam, having lost only two matches in 14 years.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the King of Clay’s ruthless win.

22 not out!@RafaelNadal secures a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over rival Federer, and his 22nd match win in a row at Roland-Garros…



🎾 https://t.co/nKZ3xJ2F6o#RG19 pic.twitter.com/zIMYOPkEWN — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2019

👑 Rafa Nadal at the #FrenchOpen...



- Won 92 of his last 94 matches



- Only dropped 26 sets in that time



- Reached his 12th final



The King of Clay! pic.twitter.com/iutZHSU0kp — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) June 7, 2019

6-0 vs Federer at @rolandgarros, but Rafa's first win over him since 2014...



The moment @RafaelNadal moved into the #RG19 final 🙌pic.twitter.com/AMnUlvOvLg — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 7, 2019

Feel for Federer if you will but don't forget to nod to Nadal, who is at one with the clay, even when it's blowing in his face — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) June 7, 2019

Simply amazing 😉 performance from Vamos-Rafa taking out RF2.0 in such tricky conditions, who will he play Sunday — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) June 7, 2019

A 12th at #RolandGarros and a 26th GS final for Rafael #Nadal. Absolutely no foot wrong all the way to the end.



As for #Federer, a brilliant clay season. Two M1000 QFs (Madrid and Rome) and a GS SF. Lots of delightful moments to cherish! pic.twitter.com/XK15QD11IC — anjali banerjee (@anjali_banerjee) June 7, 2019

Rafael Nadal has now reached the French Open final in:



2005

2006

2007

2008

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2017

2018

2019



👑 pic.twitter.com/Ilwi0ErsZg — bet365 (@bet365) June 7, 2019

Death, taxes and @RafaelNadal reaching the @rolandgarros final 🇪🇸



The King of Clay 👑 moves on after a dominant 6-3 6-4 6-2 performance 💪



Nadal becomes the first man to beat Roger Federer 10 times at a major 😳#RG19 pic.twitter.com/ALKH1RJhYU — Laureus (@LaureusSport) June 7, 2019

Roland Garros should stop having Nadal play in the tourney. Just have him waiting at the end to face the winner like Goro in Mortal Kombat — Dad (@fivefifths) June 7, 2019

This wind* is impossible to play with.



*Rafa is the wind — Courtney Nguyen (@FortyDeuceTwits) June 7, 2019

Straight sets (3-0) victories for Rafael Nadal over Roger Federer

2008: #RolandGarros (final) 6-1 6-3 6-0

2014: #AusOpen (SF) 7-6 6-3 6-3

2019: #RG19 (SF) 6-3 6-4 6-2 #FrenchOpen

Federer has never won 3-0 in straight sets against Nadal #Fedal https://t.co/dyXx2EDCBz — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 7, 2019

10+ GS finals on a single surface:



Djokovic: 15 (Hardcourt)

Federer: 14 (H)

Nadal: 12 (Clay)

Lendl, Sampras: 11(H)

Federer: 11 (G)

Agassi: 10(H)#FrenchOpen #Nadal #Final — Roger Laver (@DonaldTendulkar) June 7, 2019

MOST GRAND SLAM FINALS - Men’s singles



Federer, 30

Nadal, 26

Djokovic, 24 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 7, 2019