The International Cricket Council confirmed on Friday that former India captain MS Dhoni will not be allowed to use his wicketkeeping gloves that has become a topic of debate for featuring armed forces insignia.

During India’s opening World Cup game against South Africa in Southampton on Thursday, Dhoni’s green keeping gloves had a dagger logo embossed on it, which looked more like an Army insignia.

“The ICC has responded to the BCCI to confirm the logo displayed by MS Dhoni in the previous match is not permitted to be worn on his wicket-keeping gloves at the World Cup,” according to a press release from the ICC.

“The regulations for ICC events do not permit any individual message or logo to be displayed on any items of clothing or equipment. In addition to this, the logo also breaches the regulations in relation to what is permitted on wicketkeeper gloves,” the release added.

Earlier, Committee of Administrators chief Vinod Rai said on Friday that Dhoni could continue wearing the dagger insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves as it is not a military symbol.

“The BCCI had already sent a formal request to the ICC for clearance. As per ICC regulations, players can’t sport any commercial, religious or military logo. There was nothing commercial or religious in this regard as we all know,” Rai had told PTI.

The ICC had earlier requested the BCCI to have the badge removed, saying that it was against regulations before making it official two days ahead of India’s second match against Australia on Sunday.