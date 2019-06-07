Novak Djokovic’s Roland Garros semi-final clash with Dominic Thiem was halted for the day in the third set on Friday due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Austrian fourth seed Thiem led 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 against the world No 1 when the players left Court Philippe Chatrier.

The semi-final will resume at 3.30 PM on Saturday, organisers said.

The winner will play Rafael Nadal in Sunday’s final, after the 11-time champion beat old rival Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 earlier on Friday.

Thiem would have been the happier of the two to resume playing on Friday, leading by a break in the third set after sharing the opening two with Djokovic.

The pair will instead restart their match on Saturday, before the women’s final between Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova and Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty.

Thiem had caught Djokovic cold in the opening set, dealing better with the weather as the wind increased in velocity after Nadal’s win.

The 25-year-old, playing in his fourth straight semi-final in Paris, dominated at the start as Djokovic repeatedly complained about the conditions, calling the supervisor onto court to discuss the ‘extreme wind’ rules.

The Serbian, bidding to become only the second man in history to hold all four Grand Slams simultaneously twice, hit back in the second set but had just fallen a break behind in the third when rain ended play for the day.

With AFP inputs