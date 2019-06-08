Hosts France cruised to a 4-0 win over South Korea before a sell-out crowd in Paris as the Women’s World Cup kicked off on Friday.

Wendie Renard scored twice in between goals by Eugenie Le Sommer and Amandine Henry for the French, ranked fourth in the world and among the favourites to lift the trophy.

It took the hosts just nine minutes to open the scoring. Le Sommer netted the first goal of the competition on Friday.

The Lyon striker connected with a cross from France captain Amandine Henry in a sold-out Parc des Princes in Paris.

(With AFP inputs)