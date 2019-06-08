French Open 2019, semi-finals live: Novak Djokovic gets the break back in the third
The Austrian was leading 3-1 in the third set when play was suspended for the day.
(Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will face each other first up and it will be followed by the women’s singles final between Ash Barty and teenager Marketa Vondrousova)
Live updates
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 4-4
Djokovic is able to consolidate the break. He has won 3 of the 4 games today and he is certainly looking more composed today. Errors creeping into Thiem’s game.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 3-4
A Thiem backhand – after a 24-shot rally – went long to give Djokovic a breakpoint. And then the sheer depth of his shots forced an error. Djokovic has the break back. We are back on serve.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 2-4
Djokovic with an easy hold. Quickly puts the pressure back on Thiem. The world no 1 will not make this easy for Thiem.
Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem: 2-6, 3-6, 1-4
Djokovic took it to 0-30 before a good serve down the T made it 15-30. It became 30-30 before a forehand – the third unforced error of the game – went long to give Djokovic a break point. A stunning forehand down the line helped Thiem save the breakpoint and take it to deuce. Another two big forehands helped the Austrian hold his serve. Big game this!
3.37 pm: The players are on court and warming up. We are almost all set to go. Not as windy today – and that will please Djokovic.
3:32 pm: Austria’s Thiem was leading 3-1 after the first two sets had been split. Will we witness a classic today?
3:30 pm: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the French Open semi-final between world no 1 Novak Djokovic and four ranked Dominic Thiem. The Austrian was looking in fine touch before rain called off play yesterday. Rafael Nadal moved into the final after powering past old rival Roger Federer in straight sets. Djokovic looked off colour in the first set and Thiem was all over him, taking the first set 6-2. The Serb fought his way back in the second and took the second, clinching it 6-3. Thiem found his groove in the third and was leading 3-1 when play was suspended for the day.