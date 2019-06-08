French Open, women’s final Live: Ash Barty takes on Marketa Vondrousova in first Slam final for both
Can 23-year-old 8th seed Barty beat unseeded 19-year-old Vondrousova?
Live updates
Ash Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova: 6-1
The 8th seed takes the first with a breadtsick in 28 minutes!
Barty serving for the first set, plays an impressive game to get 2 set points. Vondrousove hits a stinging, on-the-line return on the first, but she drills in the second with a winner.
She seems so composed in her first singles Grand Slam final – she has reached four in doubles with one title – while her opponent seems to be overawed by the occasion. But from what we have seen all through this tournament, a turnaround can happen any time.
Ash Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova: 5-1
Barty breaks right back!
A gorgeous drop from Barty brings up a triple break point in the sixth game. A looping, down-the-line forehand winner saves the first, the second and third when Barty’s low returns find the net after long rallies.
The Aussie gets advantage in the deuce game and she converts when the Czech errs on forehand.
Ash Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova: 4-1
Vondrousova breaks back!
The teen gets her first break point of the match but Barty fires down a winner to take the game to deuce. She keeps up the pressure and gets another chance to break when Barty sends one long but this time, it is saved by a splendid running forehand.
A third break point is offered and this time, Vondrousova converts with punching returns that force a net error. Game on!
Ash Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova: 4-0
Barty goes double break up!
Barty has all the strokes as Vondruousova continues making unforced errors to give up break points. She pulls back for deuce before sending a forehand long to go down a break point again. The teen forces another deuce, this time with a successful drop but another error means it BP No 3 which the seeded player converts with a forehand punch that is netted.
Ash Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova: 3-0
Barty holds to love! A nice, complete service game from Aussie as she mixes it up to make matters worse for her teen opponent. Nerves at this stage would be expected.
Ash Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova: 2-0
Barty breaks early!
She had has the first two points in return but Vondrousova stems the tide with a defensive rally that forces an error. Still, it’s Barty who gets double break point and she converts the second on error to get an early 2-0 lead.
Ash Barty vs Marketa Vondrousova: 1-0
Barty starts with a solid hold: good mix of her forehand and seals the deal with her trademark ace.
Head to head record
Barty leads 2-0
2018 Cincinnati, hard court round of 64 – Barty wins 6-3, 7-5
2017 Birmingham, grass court round of 32 – Barty 7-5, 7-6 (7/1)
7.54 pm: Here are their paths to the final.
Barty
1st rd: bt Jessica Pegula (USA) 6-3, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Danielle Collins (USA) 7-5, 6-1
3rd rd: bt Andrea Petkovic (GER) 6-3, 6-1
4th rd: bt Sofia Kenin (USA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0
QF: bt Madison Keys (USA x14) 6-3, 7-5
SF: bt Amanda Anisimova (USA) 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-3
Vondrousova
1st rd: bt Wang Yafan (CHN) 6-4, 6-3
2nd rd: bt Anastasia Potapova (RUS) 6-4, 6-0
3rd rd: bt Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP x28) 6-4, 6-4
4th rd: bt Anastasija Sevastova (LAT x12) 6-2, 6-0
QF: bt Petra Martic (CRO x31) 7-6 (7/1), 7-5
SF: bt Johanna Konta (GBR x26) 7-5, 7-6 (7/2)
7.51 pm: Ashleigh Barty aims to end Australia’s 46-year wait for a Roland Garros women’s singles champion on Saturday when she faces Czech teenage breakout star Marketa Vondrousova.
Margaret Court was the last Australian woman to triumph in Paris in 1973 when she won her fifth and final title in the French capital after 1962, 1964, 1969 and 1970.
That was part of a golden era for Australian women with Lesley Turner (1963 and 1965) and Evonne Goolagong (1971) also triumphing at the clay court Slam.
“It would be incredible,” said 23-year-old eighth seed Barty on her chances of adding her name to that storied roll of honour.
Barty, like her 19-year-old Czech opponent, is in her maiden Slam final having laid down a marker by making the quarter-finals of a major for the first time on home ground in Australia in January.
“It’s an amazing opportunity for myself and my team. Like I said, we have worked so hard to put ourselves in these positions.
“Now we get to go out there and really enjoy it. That’s the only way to approach it is to go out and enjoy it, have fun, try and play with freedom. That’s ultimately when I play my best tennis and that’s what we are after.”