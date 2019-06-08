Australian team’s practice session came to a temporary halt on Saturday after a net bowler was hit on the head by a drive from David Warner on the eve of their World Cup game against India.

It was during the end of second hour when Jai Kishan, a British fast bowler of Indian origin was hit on the head trying to stop the shot.

Jai Kishan winced in pain before collapsing to the ground and the medical staff was rushed onto the field. The batsman also rushed to the aid of the bowler, who lay flat on the practice pitch as his visibly concerned team-mates stopped their session.

The Australian physio attended to the bowler who was taken off on a stretcher to a medical room at the ground.

One of Plha’s fellow net bowlers told AFP the injured player was conscious and the session subsequently resumed.

The Australian team’s support staff along with local staff then helped him to be stretchered off the ground and was taken to a nearby medical facility.

“I have got a hit on the head. I am doing fine. My name is Jai Kishan and I am a fast bowler,” the player was quoted as saying by PTI before being taken into the ambulance.

It is expected that he would be under observation for a minimum 24 hours since he sustained an injury on the head.

“From Surrey medical facility, he has now been taken to hospital for precautionary measures. He was conscious when he was taken to hospital. We will provide further updates when available,” ICC venue manager Michael Gibson informed the media.