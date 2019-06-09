New Zealand maintained their hundred percent start to the 2019 World Cup with an easy 7-wicket win over Afghanistan at Taunton on Saturday to move to the top of the charts of the league phase.

Winning the toss, The Kiwis invited Afghanistan to bat. The Asians got off to a good start but lost wickets in a heap after that. They never really recovered from the blows as Jimmy Neesham bagged a five-for.

Afghanistan were bowled out for 172 with Lockie Ferguson also picking up four wickets for the Kiwis.

The chase was a comfortable one for New Zealand who achieved the target in the 33rd over. The experienced duo of the New Zealand side got among the runs as skipper Kane Williamson stayed unbeaten at 79 while Ross Taylor helped himself to a score of 48.