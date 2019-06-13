India’s Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to upset the legendary Bryan brothers – Mike and Bob – 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 to move into the quarterfinals of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

The Indo-Canadian pair will take on Frenchmen Lucas Pouille and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Meanwhile, India’s top ranked women’s singles player Ankita Raina could not make the most of her luck as she went down 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 against France’s Chloe Paquet in the first round of Nature Valley Open in Nottingham.

Raina, who had made it to the main draw of the WTA event as a lucky loser replacing Dayana Yastremska began well but could not maintain the momentum against Paquet in a match that was played on indoor courts due to bad weather.

