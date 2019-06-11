Shikhar Dhawan will remain under observation with the Indian team in England and no replacement is being prepared to be named after the opener injured his thumb in the World Cup win over Australia on Sunday, the team management confirmed.

Official word from #TeamIndia management: "Shikhar Dhawan is under observation."



No call has been made for any replacement as of yet. #CWC19 #IndvNZ — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) June 11, 2019

Dhawan was hit on his left thumb by a bouncer from Pat Cummins as Virat Kohli opted to bat first against the defending champions after winning the toss. The Indian opener played through the pain to score a fine century that set up India’s 36-run win.

On Tuesday, media reports started doing rounds that Dhawan was set to be ruled out of the tournament but the official word on the left-handed batsman suggests that he will be given a chance to recover.

However, it is certain Dhawan will miss India’s next match against New Zealand and perhaps even the one against Pakistan on Sunday.

The 2019 World Cup has adopted a round-robin format where each team plays every other. Thus the league stage will continue till July 7 before the semi-finals begin.

Dhawan has time on his hands to regain fitness and play a part in the latter stages of the tournament. India have won both their opening matches so far.