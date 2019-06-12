Indian men’s recurve team comprising Tarundeep Rai, Praveen Jadhav and Atandu Das booked a Tokyo Olympics berth after they qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Archery Championships with a 5-3 win over Canada in the second round game.

India made a great start to the game winning the first two sets by 56-55 and 57-56 respectively but were pegged back the Canadians who stormed back in the cnounter with a 58-54 win in the third set.

With the tie at 4-2 in India’s favour the, men’s recurve side needed at least a tie to clinch the contest. India managed to hold their nerves and eked out a 57-57 scoreline to share the spoils in the fourth set and thus take the tie by a 5-3 margin.

South Korea, Kazakhstan, China, Great Britain, Australia, Netherlands and Chinese Taipei are the other teams that advanced to the quarter-finals along with India.

The following countries have won full men’s team quota places to the @Tokyo2020@Olympics:



🇰🇷 Korea

🇬🇧 Great Britain

🇨🇳 China

🇮🇳 India

🇰🇿 Kazakhstan

🇳🇱 Netherlands

🇦🇺 Australia

Chinese Taipei#wac2019 #archery @archery2019 🏹🎯 — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 12, 2019

In compound archery, India’s women’s team entered the quarter-finals after a 236-226 win over France. However, compound archery isn’t part of the Olympics and thus the women’s team weren’t playing for the quotas.

And, side by side, the women's compound team advance to the QFs in style with a dominating 236-226 win over France #WAC2019 — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) June 12, 2019

Women miss out

Indian women’s recurve team suffered a shock defeat to Belarus in their second-round as they failed to secure an Olympic quota. The women lost 6-2 to the Europeans and had a torrid start to the tie when they scored just 42 and 44 in the first two sets respectively.

India pulled one set back winning the third by 53-51 but lost the final one by the same score.

The women’s team will have another chance of making the cut to the Tokyo Olympics at a qualification event in Berlin in June next year.