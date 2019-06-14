FIH Series Finals hockey, India vs Japan live: Graham Reid's side face tricky test in semi-final
The hosts have been in red-hot form coming into their last-four match against Japan.
(Catch the Live Updates of India vs Japan, FIH Series Finals semi-finals)
Live updates
While India and Japan are warming up for their semi-final, South Africa have booked their berth in the Olympic qualifiers with a 2-1 win over USA
Hello and welcome to the live updates of India vs Japan at Bhubaneshwar. The Indians have been top dollar in the three games they played. Russia and Uzbekistan were taken to the cleaners; Indians scored 10 in both games. That the Indian forwards have been magnificent bodes well for the team. A youngster like Gursahibjit Singh has seamlessly slotted into the setup and the experienced lot: skipper Manpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh have been at their best.
Graham Reid, though, faces his first big test after taking over the reins from Harendra Singh. Japan are an energetic team who can cause problems to the Indian defence. Hope we have a good game in store.