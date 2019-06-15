World Cup 2019, Australia vs Sri Lanka live updates: Karunaratne opts to bat first at The Oval
Updates from match No 20 at the World Cup.
Live updates
Aus 8/0 after 2 overs (Warner 4, Finch 8)
We have had three scoring shots in the match so far – all three running away for four on a lightning quick outfield. If it beats the fielders, it is gone.
2.58 pm: The National Anthems are done. Warner and Finch are making their way out...
2.56 pm: Usman Khawaja continues to feature for Australia today despite not quite fitting into in the playing XI... Aditya Chaturvedi had written about that. Read here.
2.50 pm: Warner said wife Candice had been his “rock” and the driving force behind his return to Australia duty.
The opener made 107 against Paksitan, his first hundred in Australia colours since an Ashes century against England during the 2017 Boxing Day Test at Melbourne. Both Warner and former captain Steve Smith were given 12-month bans by Cricket Australia following their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
“I was always coming back to international cricket if selected,” Warner told reporters after stumps in his first major press conference since his suspension expired. The thing that kept me going was my wife and kids. My wife is just, she’s just my rock. She’s unbelievable. She’s determined, disciplined, selfless,” the 32-year-old left-hander added.
“She’s a strong woman. And she got me out of bed a lot in those sort of first sort of 12 weeks, and got me back running and training hard as I could... She really nailed that into me.”
2.40 pm: No Nathan Coulter-Nile for Australia, no Suranga Lakmal for Sri Lanka.
Playing XIs
Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff
Sri Lanka XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Milinda Siriwardana, Nuwan Pradeep, Lasith Malinga
2.37 pm: Team news shortly... but first, this feels relevant right now as Finch loses another toss.
2.32 pm: TOSS NEWS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and opt to bowl first.
2.29 pm: Sri Lanka team manager Ashantha de Mel claimed the International Cricket Council have given certain World Cup teams preferential treatment at the expense of his side. Launching an angry attack on the ICC ahead of Sri Lanka’s match against holders Australia on Saturday, de Mel blasted the quality of pitches, practice facilities, transport and accommodation at the World Cup in England and Wales.
“This is a World Cup where the top ten countries are taking part and I feel that all the participants should be treated equally,” de Mel was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan newspaper Daily News on Friday. “The pitch being prepared for our match against Australia on Saturday here at the Oval is green. It is not sour grapes that we are complaining but it is very unfair on the part of the ICC that they prepare one type of wicket for certain teams and another type for others.”
De Mel criticised Sri Lanka’s team bus, saying it was more cramped than the double-decker vehicles provided to other teams. He also slammed the net facilities at Cardiff as “unsatisfactory” and the squad’s hotel in Bristol, which lacks a swimming pool.
2.25 pm: David Warner has overcome the challenges of reintegrating himself into the Australian team and with the explosive opener nearing his best, he could well end up as top scorer in this World Cup, feels assistant coach Ricky Ponting.
After struggling for rhythm in early matches, Warner came close to his damaging best in a match-winning knock of 107 off 111 balls against Pakistan on Wednesday in his fourth game back in Australian colours. The 32-year-old right-handed batsman sat out for one year, serving a ban imposed by the ICC on ball tampering charges in South Africa last year. He came out of that ban on March 29, along with his former captain Steve Smith.
Asked if other sides will now be more fearful of Warner, including Sri Lankans whom Australia face on Friday, Ponting said told cricket.com.au.
“I think they should. You know with David Warner at his best, if you miss your line and length then he’s going to make you pay. Every game is a different set of challenges for every player. Davey (Warner) capitalised on Pakistan not executing as well as they could have. We know against Sri Lanka, they’ll be well-planned. But Warner at his best is difficult to bowl to and I think he was back to somewhere near his best.”
2.15 pm: First things first, the weather in London is sunny... yes, sunny!
2.10 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of match no 20 at the 2019 World Cup. It’s Australia vs Sri Lanka at The Oval, London.
The last time Sri Lanka played a match in the World Cup was on June 4... their next two matches have been washed out without a ball being bowled. Not the ideal way to come into the match against defending champions.
Australia captain Aaron Finch has backed Mitchell Marsh to shine if injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis is forced to pull out of the World Cup.
Stoinis suffered a side strain in Australia’s defeat against India last weekend and was sidelined when the holders beat Pakistan on Wednesday.
He has already been ruled out of Saturday’s match against Sri Lanka at The Oval and his involvement for the rest of the tournament will be decided in the next few days.
“Stoinis won’t be available again. He hasn’t bowled yet in his recovery over the last couple of days,” Finch told reporters on Friday.
“So having four days between this game and the next game, I think that will be the ideal time to really test him out and assess him. But I think over the next five, six days there will be a call made on that, just based on what he can and can’t do.
“We’ve seen him batting and running, no problem. Just he hasn’t tried to bowl yet. Just waiting for the injury to settle down a bit more.”
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said his team will have to work within their limitations in their pursuit for a knockout berth at the World Cup.
“We are a team with limited talent. If you compare us with a lot of other sides, we have major limitations,” Karunaratne was quoted as saying in ESPNcricinfo. “For example, the India side has someone who hits a hundred virtually in every match. In our team, we’ve only had one or two centurions all year.”