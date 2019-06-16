Weather Gods haven’t been kind on the 2019 ICC World Cup so far with four matches already abandoned due to rain – a tournament record.

The washouts have attracted widespread criticism from cricket fans and experts alike with Sunil Gavaskar asking the ICC to punish the England and Wales Cricket Board if more games are lost due to poor preparation on the host board’s part.

ECB and the ICC are sweating over the possible raining out of the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan cricket match in Manchester on Sunday which faces a rain threat.

India vs Pakistan is arguably the biggest game in cricket and few rivalries in sports can match its fanfare. A washout in Manchester cannot be ruled out, but with just a few hours to go for the big clash, here’s what the weather looks like.

As things stand (5:30 AM UK Time), things are looking bright with only a few traces of clouds in the sky. The sun has come out early morning which would greatly help the ground to dry up and thus increase chances of play at Old Trafford.

Good morning Twitter people. This is Manchester early morning. Don't think I need to say anything more. Let's get some #IndvsPak action today #CWC19 #CCWorldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/tGEntyDCGf — Aditya Bhattacharya (@aditya_bh16) June 16, 2019

Good Morning from #Manchester .. A patch of blue in the sky. Forecast has improved according to BBC weather .. Light showers expected post 3pm.. at least we should get a timely start #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/90X7pQYvJV — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) June 16, 2019

However, according to Accuweather, showers are expected as the day progresses. There could be some rain at around 11 am GMT that could delay the start of the game. Few showers are expected around 3 pm GMT and around 5 pm GMT.

Hourly weather forecast of Manchester

With heavy showers expected later in the day, we could be in for a rain-curtailed encounter with constantly changing conditions making the toss very crucial.

It would be a shame if we don’t get 100 overs, but the chances of the game happening appear higher than a complete washout. Well, something is better than nothing. Fingers crossed.