Virat Kohli on Sunday became the fastest to 11,000 One-Day Internationals runs during the World Cup match against Pakistan.

The Indian captain got there in just 222 innings. Sachin Tendulkar, second on the list, took 276 knocks to get to the milestone.

The talismanic batsman needed 57 runs in Sunday’s match to get to the milestone and he got there in the 45th over of the Indian innings.

Kohli has been undoubtedly the most dominant batsman in ODI cricket over the past few years. The 30-year-old has scored 41 ODI hundreds and his knock on Sunday was his 51st half-century in the 50-over format.

The right-hander has taken just 17 innings to get from 10,000 to 11,000 runs in one-days. He’d taken just 11 knock to get from 9,000 to 10,000.

Kohli also has 6613 runs from 77 Tests and 2263 runs from 67 T20 Internationals.