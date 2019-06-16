World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan live: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma off to cautious start
India 20/0 in 5 overs – Rahul 6, Rohit 14
Amir gets his second warning from Oxenford – warning no 2. One more and Amir can’t bowl in this match. Meanwhile, Rahul breaks his shackles with a commanding pull shot of Amir. There was little steep bounce for the left-amer and the ball rolled to the fence but he nearly chopped on in the next delivery. The over ends with peach of a slow delivery but these are testing times for Sarfaraz and Amir. His figures now read 3-0-6-0 and Pakistan can ill afford to not have him finish his quota of overs.
India 16/0 in 4 overs – Rahul 2, Rohit 14
For the first time, it is in the slot and pitched up and Rohit drives it down the ground to get his second boundary. Hasan Ali comes back well in the over, dragging back his length by just a touch but is still on middle and leg. Firm defence from Rohit in the last two balls of the over.
India 11/0 in 3 overs – Rahul 1, Rohit 10
Solid stuff from Amir. The left-armer tests Rohit with a short delivery and the batsman can’t get any wood on that. What’s happened here? Amir has been warned by umpire Bruce Oxenford for running into the danger area. The next ball is a single, clipped on leg. Meanwhile, Rahul continues to leave anything pitched outside off and gets his first run with a dab.
Amir to bowl to Rohit
India 9/0 in 2 overs – Rahul 0, Rohit 9
India’s first runs comes of an inside edge. Rohit Sharma was beaten and it went centimeters away from clipping the leg-stump. The ball raced away to the ropes. Rohit chipped the fifth ball of the over to vacant square leg region for a couple. Rohit keeps strike with a three. On that occasion, Hasan Ali was short and it was easy pickings for the India vice-captain. He rolled his wrists on that one.
Hasan Ali to bowl the second over. Rohit Sharma to take strike.
India 0/0 in 1 Over – Rahul 0, Rohit 0
Maiden Over. Pace up and full goes Amir. Rahul is watchful. The left-armer is looking to angle it away from the opener and Rahul decides to let it go. Three leaves against deliveries outside off to finish the over.
Amir has the ball in his hand. KL Rahul to take strike.
2:57 pm: Goosebumps galore as the Indian national anthem echoes at Old Trafford in Manchester. What a moment!
We’re ready for cricket now. It’s the most highly-anticipated league match. It’s India. It’s Pakistan. It’s the World Cup!
2:53 pm: The players are coming out for the national anthem. Chasing might not be a bad option after all for Pakistan.
2:50 pm: Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan had a word of advice for his players. He says: ‘Power of the mind will decide the match’
2:47 pm: We are counting down to the toss.
2:43 pm: So, we will be gearing up for a Mohammad Amir vs Rohit Sharma battle first up from the looks of it. Earlier, Virat Kohli said his team will be treating it like just another game. Here are the details.
India Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
Pakistan Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir
2:36 pm: “We would have bowled first to be honest. Wicket looks really nice though,” Virat Kohli says. “We have been playing good cricket and we don’t want to tinker much with the team combination.”
2:33 pm: India will have Vijay Shankar replacing the injured Shikhar Dhawan. Predictable change, that. That means KL Rahul will open the batting with Rohit Sharma.
2:32 pm: PAKISTAN ARE BOWLING FIRST. Sarfaraz said that he will be playing with two spinners and that overnight rain made him put India into bat.
2:31 pm: Thankfully, we have clear skies in Manchester. It’s toss time.
2:29 pm: Former India opener Virender Sehwag has a worldwide following, clearly.
2:28 pm:
2.24 pm: Pitch report: Michael Clarke thinks it is a good pitch for batting once you get through the new ball. But the decision to bat or bowl first could well be dictated by the weather.
2.22 pm: With Indian and Pakistan cricket on different trajectories for a long time, is this really a rivalry anymore?
2.22 pm: With Indian and Pakistan cricket on different trajectories for a long time, is this really a rivalry anymore?
2.14 pm: Here’s the detailed forecast in Manchester... a full game seems real doubtful, unfortunately.
2.07 pm: All eyes on weather in Manchester. Here’s what we know so far... from what we visuals we have seen so far, we are likely to start on time. Virat Kohli had his Indian team in a huddle. Pretty sure he said some version of: “no pressure, this is just another game”
2.00 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live coverage of the World Cup! Apparently it is some interesting match today.....we kid, we kid. It is, indeed, Super Sunday at Manchester with two time champions India set to face Pakistan in the World Cup group encounter.
The eyes of more than a billion television viewers around the globe will turn to Manchester when arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet on Sunday in the most highly-anticipated group match of the World Cup.
Such was the desire of fans to cheer on their heroes in person that, according to the International Cricket Council’s own figures, there were some 800,000 applications for tickets to watch the match at an Old Trafford ground where the capacity is 26,000.
It’s no wonder then that officials are desperate the match does not fall victim to rain in what is already a record World Cup for washouts.
Both the teams have tried to play down the significance of this encounter saying it is just another match in the World Cup. But for every Indian and Pakistani cricket fan, winning this encounter is second to winning the cup itself.
India has won all the six previous meetings between the two teams and would once start as favourites. They have won two of their three matches with the third against New Zealand getting washed out.
Pakistan, on the other hand, are in a must win situation having scored just 3 points from their four games.