Top seeds Mahesh Mangaonkar and Joshna Chinappa lived up to their billing to emerge the men’s and women’s national champions at the 76th Senior National Squash Championship in Pune. This is the Tamil Nadu player’s record 17th national title, beating her statemate and giant killer Sunayna Kuruvilla 11-5, 11-4, 7-11, 11-5.

The veteran broke 16-time national champion Bhuvneshwari Kumari’s record, which stood for 27 years. Rajasthan’s Bhuvneshwari had won the national titles from 1977 to 1992.

On Sunday, the World No 13 Joshna took control of the match right from the start. She comfortably led 2-0 before Sunayana rallied to bridge the gap by winning the third game 11-7. Joshna however did lost her focus and went on to take the fourth 11-5 to win the title.

In the men’s final, Mangaonkar outplayed second seeded Abhishek Pradhan 12-10, 11-7, 11-9 in an all Maharashtra battle.

Vikas Jangra of Rajasthan, Amitpal Kohli of Maharashtra, Saurabh Nayar of Chandigarh, Dalip Tripathi of WestBengal, Vivan Khubchand, Dushyant Jamwal of Delhi, Vijay Jaini of Haryana and Rajiv Reddy of Tamil Nadu emerged winners in other age group events.

Results

Women’s Final Round:

Joshana Chinappa (TN)[1] bt Sunayna Kuruvilla(TN)[3/4] 11-5, 11-4, 7-11, 11-5

Men’s Final Round:

Mahesh Mangaonkar (Mah)[1] bt Abhishek Pradhan(Mah)[2]12-10, 11-7, 11-9

Pro Coach Final Round:

Vikas Jangra(Raj) bt Abhinav Sinha(Mah)11-8, 11-5, 11-2

Men’s Over 35 Final Round:

Amitpal Kohli(Mah)[1] bt Aditya Maheshwari(Mah)[2]11-6, 11-8, 4-11, 11-3

Men’s Over 40 Final Round:

Saurabh Nayar(Ch)[1] bt Sachin Jadhav(Mah)[3/4]11-8, 11-4, 11-9

Men’s Over 4: Final Round:

Dalip Tripathi(WB)[1] bt Vikas Nayar(Ch)[3/4] 7-11, 9-11, 12-10,11-8, 11-8

Men’s Over 50 Final Round:

Vivan Khubchand(Del)[1] bt Saurabh Deokuliar(Kar)[5/8] 7-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4

Men’s Over 55 Final Round:

Dushyant Jamwal(Del)[2] bt Ashun Bahl(Mah)[1]11-5, 11-5, 11-4

Men’s Over 60 Final Round:

Vijay Jaini(Har)[2] bt Ravikrishna Burla(TS)[3/4] 11-6, 9-11, 11-3, 11-6

Men’s Over 65 Final Round:

Rajiv Reddy(TN)[1] bt Kishen Lal(Mah)[3/4] 11-6, 11-9, 12-10