West Indies suffered a huge blow to their chances of reaching the final four of the ICC Cricket World Cup as Shakib Al Hasan’s classy hundred powered Bangladesh to a memorable seven-wicket victory in Taunton on Wednesday.

Shakib’s majestic display paved the way for Bangladesh to record the second highest run chase in World Cup history as they reached 322-3 with 8.3 overs to spare.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Holder after they had posted a solid 321-8, only to implode with a combination of woeful fielding and sloppy bowling.

Hitting 16 fours in his unbeaten 99-ball innings, Shakib was well supported by Liton Das, who scored 94 from 69 balls in his first World Cup appearance.

The pair’s unbroken stand of 189 was also the second highest for the fourth wicket in World Cup history.

Shakib has now scored two centuries in this World Cup after hitting 121 against England.

In the course of the West Indies match he became just the second player to score 6,000 career ODI runs for the Tigers.

His heroics have kept Bangladesh in with a chance of making the semi-finals after their second win in five matches.

