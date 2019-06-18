ATK on Tuesday made a huge statement of intent for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League by signing Fiji national team captain and A-League 2018-19 Golden Boot winner Roy Krishna from Wellington Phoenix on a one-year deal.

For Krishna, the move is an emotional one considering his deep ancestral roots to the city of Kolkata. “One hundred and forty years ago, my ancestors came to Fiji from Kolkata, India, in search of better opportunities. Today marks the start of a similar journey as I join ATK in the Hero India Super League to go back to where it all began,” he revealed on Twitter after completing the formalities.

The 31-year-old striker began his professional career back home in Fiji with Labasa FC and joined New Zealand Football Championship side Waitakere United in 2008. He spent six fruitful seasons with Waitakere, scoring 72 times in 103 matches and winning the New Zealand domestic league five times. Krishna also won the NZFC Golden Boot award in the 2012-13 season. He then moved to Waitakere’s local rivals Auckland City and also scored in the Fifa World Cup 2013 for the team.

In 2014, Krishna signed for A-League side Wellington Phoenix and was phenomenal for them, scoring 51 times and providing 26 assists in his 122 appearances for the side. The 2018-19 season was particularly memorable for the Fijian striker, as he won the A-League Golden Boot award with 18 goals in the league for the season. Krishna also received the prestigious Johnny Warren Medal (A-League’s version of the Best Player of the Year award) for his exploits last season.

On the international front, Krishna made his debut for the Fiji national team back in 2007 and boasts an impeccable scoring record for his country, having netted 23 times in 35 appearances. He also represented Fiji in the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil and even scored in a Group C match against Mexico.

The Fijian’s goal-scoring prowess will be a huge boost for ATK, who struggled to put chances away last season.